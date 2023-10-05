Families could save money at Disney parks next year

FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.
FILE - Disney is offering limited-time deals for children at its U.S. theme parks.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:34 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Grab your Mickey ears and autograph book: Disney is offering limited-time deals for children.

Disney World in Florida has a discount from March 3 through June 30.

The theme park is offering half off tickets and dining plans for children when families purchase a non-discounted, four-night, four-day resort stay.

Bookings for that open Nov. 14.

Also, Disneyland in California is offering $50 park tickets for children between the ages of 3 and 9 between Jan. 8 and March 10.

That’s nearly half off the normal $98 for a regular child’s ticket.

These special priced tickets go on sale Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
Ware man sentenced for sexual offenses on minors
Ware man sentenced for sexual offenses on minors
Healey signs bill bringing state’s first tax cuts in 20 years
Healey signs bill bringing state’s first tax cuts in 20 years
Holyoke Police addresses data from city’s ShotSpotter system
Holyoke Police addresses data from city’s ShotSpotter system

Latest News

Police released photos of a man accused of dragging a college student into a car. (CPD)
Police seek suspect in attempted abduction of UVA student
A 77-year-old Florida man was arrested by federal investigators, accused of having thousands of...
Florida man arrested in illegal erectile dysfunction pills plot
Johnluis Sanchez
Suspect expected to be arraigned in connection with deadly Holyoke shooting
Bystander video caught a FedEx plane skidding to a stop after a landing gear failure in...
RAW: FedEx plane makes emergency landing