FedEx plane makes emergency landing in Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Gray News) - Authorities in Chattanooga responded to an emergency landing of a FedEx plane at Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wednesday night.

The Chattanooga Fire Department says the crew discovered a landing gear failure on its final approach.

The call came in at 11:04 p.m. Wednesday, the Chattanooga Fire Department said in a social media post, and police, fire and emergency medical personnel “quickly staged in position and waited.”

The Boeing 757 circled the airport several times before making its final descent.

The plane skidded to a stop off the end of the runway because of a landing gear failure, coming to rest between a runway and a nearby road.

Al three of the crew aboard the plane are accounted for, officials told WTVC.

Officials said there was smoke from the engines but no fire from the landing.

