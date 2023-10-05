Local representative reacts to McCarthy being ousted from Speaker of the House

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Tuesday, Kevin McCarthy became the first speaker of the house in the history of the United States to be voted out of his position.

“In the 240-year plus history of the House of Representatives, singularly, this was a unique occurrence,” said Representative Richard Neal.

Neal fresh off the plane from Washington D.C., describes the scene in the house chambers as the right flank of the conservative party joined every house democrat in McCarthy’s ousting.

“It really was a spectacle on the floor as Republicans debated Republicans. the democrats took the position that we would be witnesses to history,” said Neal.

With the house now without a permanent speaker Western Mass News is getting answers on how this vote affects the average american.

Western New England history professor John Baick tells us the speaker’s removal could have significant economic effects if new leadership isn’t found soon.

“This could put us over into a recession. this budget deal that was struck with this notion of keeping the government open was made a few days ago. that is going to expire in 40-odd days. when that expires we are going to have millions of Americans who will not receive their pay, we’re going to have stores not receive customers,” said Baick.

As for Neal, he hopes the country’s next speaker can reach across party lines to pass meaningful legislation.

However, he believes a group of Republicans labeled the Freedom Caucus could derail any plans for the next speaker who looks to work with house democrats.

Representative Neal is inviting those members to the negotiating table in an attempt to pass bipartisan legislation.

“They have a 5-seat majority in the House of Representatives. They have a minority party in the U.S. Senate and Biden is a Democrat. So, my sense is that in a divided government, you are going to have some stalemates, that’s when adults have to take over leadership roles to get legislation passed.”

So far republicans, Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan have announced their interest in running for the speaker of the House.

The process of electing a new speaker could happen as soon as next week.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.