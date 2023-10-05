Rain Chances Increasing to End the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We ended up with a beautiful afternoon across western Mass with temperatures reaching upper 70s for most spots and even a few low 80s. The big difference today is the air is not as humid and dew points have crashed into the 40s and lower 50s!

Pleasant conditions continue this evening and tonight with only a slight muggy feel in the air. Temperatures fall back into the upper 50s and low 60s by midnight with a light breeze, then clouds begin to increase, which will keep temperatures from dropping much further. Low clouds and fog should redevelop as well.

Friday morning may begin with fog, drizzle and mist with cool temperatures in the upper 50s. The fog burns off throughout the morning, but clouds will linger for the day, keeping highs only around 70. Spotty showers are possible throughout the day and while not a washout, keep the umbrella handy to be safe.

The forecast for Friday into the weekend is tricky as we have a few big players interacting. A strong cold front, a strong upper level low and tropical storm Philippe will all be influencing our weather Saturday and timing out the rain and where the heaviest rain occurs is the tough part. Right now, showers may ease up Friday night, but return Saturday morning, possibly as a steady rain west of the CT River, but it’s a tough call on the exact placement. There will be a band of heavy rain somewhere inland, while the eastern coast may get heavy rain from Philippe.

Periods of showers or a steady rain is on tap Saturday with the potential for 1+ inches wherever the heavy band sets up. If the heavier band misses western Mass, it would likely be just over the border in eastern NY. Rain chances are highest Saturday late afternoon and evening with the passing cold front, then wind shifts, and we will feel humidity exit swiftly. A cooler, drier air mass builds for Sunday into early next week with highs in the upper 50s along with gusty breezes from the southwest. An upper-level low lingers to our north much of the week, keeping patchy clouds around and a few rounds of showers.

