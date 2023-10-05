Suspect expected to be arraigned in connection with deadly Holyoke shooting

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is expected to face a judge on Thursday in connection with a deadly Holyoke shooting.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez of Holyoke is scheduled to appear in Holyoke District Court on a murder charge. He noted that other charges are expected to follow

The charges come after Holyoke Police responded to the 100 block of Sargeant Street around 12:40 p.m. for a reporting shooting.

Investigators believe that three men got into a fight when the shooting took place. It’s also believe that one of the rounds hit a woman who was on-board a nearby PVTA bus.

“This victim, who was pregnant, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away,” Leydon noted.

The D.A.’s office explained that all suspects are believed to have been identified. One suspect was transported to nearby a hospital and another suspect is in custody.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

