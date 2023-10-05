Suspect expected to be arraigned in connection with deadly Holyoke shooting

Johnluis Sanchez
Johnluis Sanchez(Hampden D.A.'s Office)
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) – One person is expected to face a judge on Thursday in connection with a deadly Holyoke shooting.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez of Holyoke is scheduled to appear in Holyoke District Court on a murder charge. He noted that other charges are expected to follow

The charges come after Holyoke Police responded to the 100 block of Sargeant Street around 12:40 p.m. for a reporting shooting.

LEARN MORE: Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting

Investigators believe that three men got into a fight when the shooting took place. It’s also believe that one of the rounds hit a woman who was on-board a nearby PVTA bus.

“This victim, who was pregnant, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The infant, who was delivered, and needed life-saving medical services, tragically passed away,” Leydon noted.

The D.A.’s office explained that all suspects are believed to have been identified. One suspect was transported to nearby a hospital and another suspect is in custody.

LEARN MORE: Holyoke’s mayor responds to deadly shooting

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and Mass. State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and will have more information as it becomes available.

