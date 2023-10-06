2 men arrested after sawed-off shotgun and drugs found in Springfield apartment

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police firearms unit has arrested two men after finding a sawed-off shotgun and drugs inside an apartment.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant on Taylor Street and they located 18-year-old Matthew Cleary and 19-year-old Levi Vickstrom.

Vickstrom was found coming out of the bathroom, where he had allegedly flushed a half-pack of heroin down the toilet.

Officers also found a gun, cocaine, and heroin.

Vickstrom and Cleary were arrested and are now facing several gun and drug related charges.

