2 men arrested after sawed-off shotgun and drugs found in Springfield apartment

The Springfield Police firearms unit has arrested two men after finding a sawed-off shotgun and drugs inside an apartment.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police firearms unit has arrested two men after finding a sawed-off shotgun and drugs inside an apartment.

On Tuesday, officers executed a search warrant on Taylor Street and they located 18-year-old Matthew Cleary and 19-year-old Levi Vickstrom.

Vickstrom was found coming out of the bathroom, where he had allegedly flushed a half-pack of heroin down the toilet.

Officers also found a gun, cocaine, and heroin.

Vickstrom and Cleary were arrested and are now facing several gun and drug related charges.

