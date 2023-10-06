2 people displaced after Pittsfield house fire

By Mike Agogliati and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people without a home after a fire in Pittsfield Thursday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., firefighters were called to a house on Cromwell Avenue to find heavy smoke and flames.

One woman was home at the time of the fire. She was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation, but has since been released.

The woman and her son are currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

The fire is now under investigation

