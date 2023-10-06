Chicopee Police arrest New Hampshire man on gun charges during traffic stop

A New Hampshire man is now facing changes following a traffic stop in Chicopee earlier this week.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New Hampshire man is now facing changes following a traffic stop in Chicopee earlier this week.

Early Tuesday evening, police patrolling Springfield Street saw a car with dark window tint on the windshield.

Officers stopped the car and identified the operator as 35-year-old James Daniels of New Hampshire.

Investigators discovered that Daniels’ license was suspended. He was placed under arrest. During a search of the car, police found a stolen gun.

Daniels is now facing several gun and motor vehicle-related charges.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is expected to face a judge on Thursday in connection with a deadly Holyoke shooting.
Second suspect to be arraigned in connection with deadly Holyoke shooting
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
One person is expected to face a judge on Thursday in connection with a deadly Holyoke shooting.
Cara Rintala found guilty of voluntary manslaughter
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
A deadly shooting in Holyoke injured a pregnant woman and claimed the life of her newborn.
Holyoke’s mayor discusses efforts to combat violence following deadly shooting

Latest News

2 arrested after sawed-off shotgun and drugs found in Springfield apartment
2 men arrested after sawed-off shotgun and drugs found in Springfield apartment
Springfield Police: repeat offender arrested on gun, drug charges
Springfield Police: repeat offender arrested on gun, drug charges
2 people displaced after Pittsfield house fire
2 people displaced after Pittsfield house fire
One person is dead following an overnight crash in Springfield.
Woman dead following Springfield crash