Chicopee Police arrest New Hampshire man on gun charges during traffic stop

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A New Hampshire man is now facing changes following a traffic stop in Chicopee earlier this week.

Early Tuesday evening, police patrolling Springfield Street saw a car with dark window tint on the windshield.

Officers stopped the car and identified the operator as 35-year-old James Daniels of New Hampshire.

Investigators discovered that Daniels’ license was suspended. He was placed under arrest. During a search of the car, police found a stolen gun.

Daniels is now facing several gun and motor vehicle-related charges.

