Heavy Police presence on Parker Street, Road closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is currently a large police presence on Parker Street that has left the road closed.

The presence was at the intersection of Parker Street and Boston Road.

There is police tape one on of the corners of the intersection.

Western Mass News will have more information as the situation progresses.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.