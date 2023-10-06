Heavy Police presence on Parker Street, Road closed

The presence was at the intersection of Parker Street and Boston Road.
The presence was at the intersection of Parker Street and Boston Road.
By Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - There is currently a large police presence on Parker Street that has left the road closed.

The presence was at the intersection of Parker Street and Boston Road.

There is police tape one on of the corners of the intersection.

Western Mass News will have more information as the situation progresses.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
One person is expected to face a judge on Thursday in connection with a deadly Holyoke shooting.
Second suspect to be arraigned in connection with deadly Holyoke shooting
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
One person is expected to face a judge on Thursday in connection with a deadly Holyoke shooting.
Cara Rintala found guilty of voluntary manslaughter
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting

Latest News

Western Mass News has learned the woman who lost her mother, 10-year-old daughter, and dog in a...
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
Logo representing the Springfield Thunderbirds, the AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues
Thunderbirds to hit the ice for preseason home opener
Lillyana Remillard may be young, but she has plans. One of them was to sing the national anthem...
Local 5-year-old to sing National Anthem at Friday’s Thunderbirds game
Jeremi Thibeault
Holyoke Police arrest suspect in Meadowbrook Drive stabbing