Holyoke Police arrest suspect in Meadowbrook Drive stabbing

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke Police have announced that have made an arrest in Tuesday’s stabbing on Meadowbrook Drive.

Authorities told us two people were hurt in the attack that happened at a home.

One victim was treated on scene by first responders and the other was taken to an area hospital.

According to investigators, the suspect, identified as Jeremi Thibeault, fled the scene in a Dodge pickup truck following the incident.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and, now, police said they finally caught up with Thibeault and tool him into custody on Thursday.

Thibeault is facing multiple felony charges.

