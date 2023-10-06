Local 5-year-old to sign National Anthem at Friday’s Thunderbirds game

(WGGB/WSHM) -- A local five-year-old girl is using her voice to sing the national anthem and is getting attention for it. On Friday, she will be in the spotlight at the Thunderbirds game.

Lillyana Remillard may be young, but she has plans. One of them was to sing the national anthem at a Springfield Thunderbirds game and she’s doing it Friday night.

“I tagged them and asked would you guys be interested in having her sing, so I sent over all the video…and they’re like ‘Would she like to sing the preseason game?’” said Lisa Beauregard, Lillyana’s mother.

[Reporter: are you excited to sing?]

“Yeah,” Remillard said.

[Reporter: do you think they’re gonna clap for you?]

“Yeah,” Remillard added.

Beauregard told Western Mass News that she got the idea a few months ago after watching a soloist perform the patriotic tune. It was new to Remillard, but Beauregard has seen this before.

“Her sister was 18 at the time and was in the Nova chorus at Chicopee High School. She ended up singing the tune solo. I have the video, I showed it to her. She goes, ‘When I’m five, I’m gonna sing for the T-Birds and here she is,” Beauregard explained.

At age four, Remillard taught herself the song in two days. She performed the tune all four days of the Three County Fair and continues to sing her heart out.

Beauregard told us that Remillard definitely has gotten her practice in. She has her preschool singing the national anthem with her.

“Her teacher said to me today, it’s really funny. She goes, ‘You know, I have to tell you something. Every morning, in the bathroom, we sing the national anthem.’ I’m like ‘Wait, what?’ Yeah, she has all the girls in the girls bathroom singing the national anthem and she has to be like this (hand on heart),” Beauregard noted.

When she takes the microphone Friday night, Remillard will be ready for the crowd of hockey fans and one of her biggest fans: her proud mom.

“I get shivers and chills knowing that that is my daughter and the spirit, like she doesn’t have any fear,” Beauregard said.

