Springfield Police: repeat offender arrested on gun, drug charges

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man, who was recently released from prison, is now back in custody.

On Wednesday, members of the Springfield Police firearms investigation unit executed a search warrant at a home on Eastern Avenue. Ivan Marrero Jr., 38, had been the focus of a months-long investigation regarding trafficking of drugs and guns.

During their search, police found over 60 grams of marijuana. They also found a loaded gun, ammunition, cocaine, heroin, opioids, and over $7,100 in cash.

Marrero is facing several gun and drug-related charges.

Wednesday’s seizure is the 125th illegal gun seized by the Springfield Police firearms unit this year.

