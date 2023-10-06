Springfield Police: repeat offender arrested on gun, drug charges

A Springfield man, who was recently released from prison, is now back in custody.
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
On Wednesday, members of the Springfield Police firearms investigation unit executed a search warrant at a home on Eastern Avenue. Ivan Marrero Jr., 38, had been the focus of a months-long investigation regarding trafficking of drugs and guns.

During their search, police found over 60 grams of marijuana. They also found a loaded gun, ammunition, cocaine, heroin, opioids, and over $7,100 in cash.

Marrero is facing several gun and drug-related charges.

Wednesday’s seizure is the 125th illegal gun seized by the Springfield Police firearms unit this year.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

