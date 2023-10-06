Thunderbirds to hit the ice for preseason home opener

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Thunderbirds fans: the wait to watch your favorite team return to the ice is finally over. The T-Birds will hold their preseason home opener at the MassMutual Center.

If you’re a hockey fan, Friday’s a day you’ve been waiting for in the 413. The Thunderbirds will take on the Providence Bruins in their preseason home opener and fans lined up early outside the arena.

It was a devastating end to their last season when the T-Birds’ chase for the Calder Cup came to an untimely end, but we caught up with some fans who said this is the year the team will turn their luck around.

Preseason started Wednesday night for the Thunderbirds, who unfortunately fell to the Hartford Wolf Pack 3-2 in their first game of the preseason, but the team is on home ice for the first time since last season and are looking to secure their first win of the two-week long preseason.

Super fan and season ticket holder Cathy Shedd said she drove over an hour to come out and support her favorite team. She said that, even with it being a preseason game, it’s still important for her to come out and support her favorite players.

“It give them our support no matter if the players that are here make the team or not…to show them they’ve got fans that support them all the way, no matter where they end up,” Shedd said.

The start of the regular season is just over a week away. The team’s home opener against the Hartford Wolf Pack is slated for October 14.

