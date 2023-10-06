Woman dead following Springfield crash

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following an overnight crash in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Parker and Cooley Streets around 12:10 a.m. Friday for a single car crash.

The female driver died at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.

