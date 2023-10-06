Woman dead following Springfield crash

One person is dead following an overnight crash in Springfield.
One person is dead following an overnight crash in Springfield.((MGN))
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following an overnight crash in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to the area of Parker and Cooley Streets around 12:10 a.m. Friday for a single car crash.

The female driver died at the scene. There were no passengers in the car.

The crash remains under investigation by the Springfield Police traffic unit.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is expected to face a judge on Thursday in connection with a deadly Holyoke shooting.
Second suspect to be arraigned in connection with deadly Holyoke shooting
Video taken inside the Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks sports memorabilia and trading card store...
Tom Brady trades his own rookie card to young boy: ‘That’s a $1,000 card right there’
One person is expected to face a judge on Thursday in connection with a deadly Holyoke shooting.
Cara Rintala found guilty of voluntary manslaughter
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
Infant dead, others injured in Holyoke shooting
A deadly shooting in Holyoke injured a pregnant woman and claimed the life of her newborn.
Holyoke’s mayor discusses efforts to combat violence following deadly shooting

Latest News

One person is expected to face a judge on Thursday in connection with a deadly Holyoke shooting.
Second suspect to be arraigned in connection with deadly Holyoke shooting
A deadly shooting in Holyoke injured a pregnant woman and claimed the life of her newborn.
Holyoke’s mayor discusses efforts to combat violence following deadly shooting
A deadly shooting in Holyoke injured a pregnant woman and claimed the life of her newborn.
Holyoke’s mayor discusses efforts to combat violence following deadly shooting
Occasional showers Friday, more rain Saturday, then turning much cooler Sunday!
Janna's Friday Forecast