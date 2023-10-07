Chicopee Police have reunited child with her parents after being lost

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Chicopee have located the child’s parents and are now reunited.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, she was found walking by herself in the area of Hampden Street on Saturday around 11:30 a.m, but the parents and the child have since been reunited at 2:15 p.m.

