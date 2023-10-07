Emergency crews respond to car going off into the woods in South Deerfield

By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Deerfield responded to a car going off the roadway at Intestate 91 on Saturday afternoon.

According to the South Deerfield Fire District, firefighters were on scene for reports of a motor vehicle accident at Interstate 91. When they arrived they saw a car that went off of the roadway and into the woods.

Officials said the driver of the car had no injuries.

The car was later towed by Koch’s Automotive Inc.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

