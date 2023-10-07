Emergency crews respond to car going off into the woods in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Deerfield responded to a car going off the roadway at Intestate 91 on Saturday afternoon.

According to the South Deerfield Fire District, firefighters were on scene for reports of a motor vehicle accident at Interstate 91. When they arrived they saw a car that went off of the roadway and into the woods.

Officials said the driver of the car had no injuries.

The car was later towed by Koch’s Automotive Inc.

