Fundraising efforts underway for mother who lost baby in Holyoke shooting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Efforts are underway to help the pregnant woman who was hit by a stray bullet while sitting on a bus in Holyoke on Wednesday, who later lost her baby.

The Holyoke Chamber of Commerce is now accepting monetary donations to directly help the injured mom and her family.

Gunshots fired in downtown Holyoke on Wednesday left an expectant mother in critical condition, and her baby later passing away. The pregnant woman was hit unintentionally as she was riding a bus that was caught in the middle of gunfire between three people, following an altercation.

The mother posted an update to her Facebook page on Friday, asking for everyone’s help in the form of thoughts and prayers.

Help that Jordan Hart, the executive director of the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce, is ready to give.

“As a mother, I was crying,” said Hart. “It’s extremely devastating to have one of the happiest moments in your life get taken from you so tragically, as an innocent bystander. So, without a doubt, I am more than willing to help in any capacity that I can.”

In a joint effort with Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia, the chamber is now accepting donations to help the mother and her family.

“So far, we have received almost $500 within the past, not even 24 hours,” explained Hart. “So, I know that the community is extremely compassionate and holds a lot of empathy to the families.”

Hart told Western Mass News it is during moments like this when a whole community is mourning the loss of one of their own that everyone should rally together.

“Having everybody come together and really support the family during this time is what is really needed because we want the family to know that they are not alone in this, that we hurt the same hurt that they have,” expressed Hart. “And we want to see, we want to see change happen.”

The change that she worries is not coming soon enough.

“It’s beyond devastating the impact that these senseless crimes are taking on our community as a whole,” added Hart.

