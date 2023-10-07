Longtime 22 News reporter Sy Becker has passed away

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 22 News reporter Sy Becker has passed away.

Becker made a lasting impact in his 60-year broadcasting career from radio, TV, and the internet by many in the beloved community in western Massachusetts.

WWLP-TV expressed their gratitude to their friend by stating on their station website:

“Sy Becker was well-known for his boundless energy, his unmistakable voice, and of course, his movie reviews.”

Congressman Richard Neal also released a statement on his passing and said:

“Sy Becker was a superb newsman in every sense of the word. I had the pleasure of knowing Sy going back to his days at WSPR radio, where he was a one-man dynamo when it came to collecting the news. He had a great affinity for political life and earned the respect of countless public figures throughout his career. I fondly remember him for his movie reviews with 22 News and for the pillar that he was in the western Massachusetts community. On this solemn occasion, my thoughts and prayers are with Sy’s family at 22 News and the entire Becker family.”

