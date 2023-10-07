Police search for suspects who stole credit card from a car in Granby
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Granby seek the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle.
According to the Granby Police Department, they were in possession of a credit card that was stolen from a car on Thursday night.
If you or anyone has any information regarding these individuals, you are asked to contact the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.