Police search for suspects who stole credit card from a car in Granby

Police in Granby seek the public’s help in identifying two individuals connected to a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
According to the Granby Police Department, they were in possession of a credit card that was stolen from a car on Thursday night.

If you or anyone has any information regarding these individuals, you are asked to contact the Granby Police Department at 413-467-9222.

