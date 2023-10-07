Report: MGM Resorts suffers $100 million loss from cyberattack

MGM Resorts expects that the September cyber attack against its casinos will have a $100 million negative impact on its third-quarter earnings.
By Joe Chaisson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The company, which refused to pay the hackers’ ransom demand, made that prediction in a Thursday regulatory filing.

The attack sent MGM’s Vegas strip operations into chaos and crippled its properties and technology around the nation.

In an email to customers, MGM Resorts CEO and President Bill Hornbuckle wrote:

“We responded swiftly, shut down our systems to mitigate risk to customer information, and began a thorough investigation of the attack...”

He went on to say...

“We have determined that because of our fast, early response, the incident did not result in a compromise of any customer bank account numbers or payment card information.”

