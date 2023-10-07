‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons

A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday. (Source: WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - A Tennessee mother says her daughter died days after celebrating her seventh birthday.

Alexandra Hope Kelly died last Sunday, according to her mother Channa Kelly. She had just turned 7 years old on Sept. 22.

“She was wonderful, so vivacious and independent,” Channa Kelly said. “She loved swimming. She was absolutely amazing, just the sweetest little girl with a big heart.”

Channa Kelly said Alexandra was popping her birthday balloons with scissors when she left the room to lie down. But when she returned to the living room, she found Alexandra face down with a balloon over her head.

“I want people to know so they can be aware,” Channa Kelly said. “That’s what took my baby, it was her birthday balloon. It’s hard to comprehend.”

Clinton police confirmed the girl’s death.

Authorities said the situation is under investigation and they have not yet determined the 7-year-old’s cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
An investigation is underway after a car collided with a motorcycle in Springfield Friday night.
1 hospitalized, after motorcycle collides with car on Parker Street in Springfield
A second suspect charged with murder in connection with a Holyoke shooting that critically...
Arraignment held for second suspect in deadly Holyoke shooting
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs
AMHERST, NY - APRIL 30: Footballs sit on the turf during the University at Buffalo Spring Game...
Harvard vs. Cornell Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Friday, October 6

Latest News

Families of two Newark firefighters who died battling a cargo ship fire announce plans to sue....
Families say faulty vehicle caused cargo ship fire that killed two New Jersey firefighters
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas says it is holding dozens of Israeli soldiers captured in surprise incursion
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
MGM Resorts expects that the September cyber attack against its casinos will have a $100...
Report: MGM Resorts suffers $100 million loss from cyberattack