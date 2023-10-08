1 hospitalized, after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield

A photo of a fire truck.
A photo of a fire truck.(MGN)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews respond to car crash on St. James Avenue on Saturday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at around 8 p.m. firefighters were on scene for a serious crash.

When crews arrived they found a car that struck a tree

Officials said one of the occupants was extricated and transported to a local hospital.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
An investigation is underway after a car collided with a motorcycle in Springfield Friday night.
1 hospitalized, after motorcycle collides with car on Parker Street in Springfield
Police in Chicopee seek help in identifying a child to reunite her with her parents.
Chicopee Police have reunited child with her parents after being lost
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
22 News reporter Sy Becker has passed away.
Longtime 22 News reporter Sy Becker has passed away

Latest News

Police in Enfield seek the public’s help in identifying three larceny suspects.
Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers in Enfield store
Bernardston crews responded to the area of Route 5 for an overturned car crash on Saturday night.
1 injured, following rollover crash near Route 5 in Bernardston
Dozens of residents come out for ‘Taste of Italy’ festival
Dozens of residents come out to celebrate ‘Taste of Italy’ festival
Food Truck Generic
7th annual Indian Orchard food truck festival held in Springfield