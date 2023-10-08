1 hospitalized, after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews respond to car crash on St. James Avenue on Saturday night.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at around 8 p.m. firefighters were on scene for a serious crash.

When crews arrived they found a car that struck a tree

Officials said one of the occupants was extricated and transported to a local hospital.

Western Mass News will provide more details as soon as they become available.

