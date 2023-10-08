1 injured, following rollover crash near Route 5 in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bernardston crews responded to the area of Route 5 for an overturned car crash on Saturday night.

According to the Bernardston Fire Department, at around 8:41 p.m. firefighters were on scene for reports of a serious vehicle crash. When crew arrived, they found a rollover car along with the driver outside of the car.

Officials confirmed she sustained minor injuries and was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for further evaluation.

Route 5 was closed in both direction while crews assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.