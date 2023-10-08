1 injured, following rollover crash near Route 5 in Bernardston
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Bernardston crews responded to the area of Route 5 for an overturned car crash on Saturday night.
According to the Bernardston Fire Department, at around 8:41 p.m. firefighters were on scene for reports of a serious vehicle crash. When crew arrived, they found a rollover car along with the driver outside of the car.
Officials confirmed she sustained minor injuries and was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center for further evaluation.
Route 5 was closed in both direction while crews assisted with the incident.
