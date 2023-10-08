7th annual Indian Orchard food truck festival held in Springfield

Food Truck Generic
Food Truck Generic(WTVG)
By Photojournalist: Anthony Garuti, Camelia Reid and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 7th annual Indian Orchard food truck festival was held on Saturday afternoon.

The event was hosted by the Indian Orchard Citizens Council .

The day was full with a variety of different kinds of food, local vendors, live music, basketball tournament and more.

In attendance along with Mayor Sarno was Representative Orlando Ramos who provided testimony on an act relative to retirement systems and pensions for correctional officers.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
An investigation is underway after a car collided with a motorcycle in Springfield Friday night.
1 hospitalized, after motorcycle collides with car on Parker Street in Springfield
Police in Chicopee seek help in identifying a child to reunite her with her parents.
Chicopee Police have reunited child with her parents after being lost
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
22 News reporter Sy Becker has passed away.
Longtime 22 News reporter Sy Becker has passed away

Latest News

Dozens of residents come out for ‘Taste of Italy’ festival
Dozens of residents come out to celebrate ‘Taste of Italy’ festival
Getting Answers: October 8
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Oct. 8
That shooting injured an expecting mother and claimed her newborn baby’s life.
Holyoke to hold ‘Stop the Violence’ walk on Sunday after fatal shooting
The Jack Rome Memorial 5K will benefit TJO on Saturday in Springfield.
‘We’re their voices’: Jack Rome Memorial 5K run kicks off at Forest Park in Springfield