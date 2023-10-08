7th annual Indian Orchard food truck festival held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 7th annual Indian Orchard food truck festival was held on Saturday afternoon.

The event was hosted by the Indian Orchard Citizens Council .

The day was full with a variety of different kinds of food, local vendors, live music, basketball tournament and more.

In attendance along with Mayor Sarno was Representative Orlando Ramos who provided testimony on an act relative to retirement systems and pensions for correctional officers.

