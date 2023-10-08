Cooler & Breezy Today with a Blend of Sun & Clouds

By Liam Murphy
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A much cooler start to the day than this time yesterday when it was mild and muggy. We had a cold front come through overnight, which took with it some of that mugginess, as well as the rainfall. We got through the morning with only seeing a few hit or miss showers before it started to downpour at times during the afternoon and evening. We picked up anywhere from a quarter inch to as much as an inch, with Westover in Chicopee reporting about an inch for yesterday’s rain.

Now that we are behind the front, we are on tap for a cooler and breezy day. Temperatures are starting about 10-20 degrees cooler this morning, in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s. We will also see breezes now coming in out of the west and northwest at about 10-20 mph, gusting occasionally up to 25 mph. We will remain mostly dry today with a blend of sun and clouds.

There is a strong upper level low over the great lake’s region, which is expected to remain blocked in that location or the next several days. What this will do is give us the chance for a spot shower today and for the next several days. The majority of the day it will be sunny, and most will not see any rain, but this upper-level low keeps the atmosphere unsettled and could bring in hit or miss isolated showers basically for the entire week. Temperatures will also be trending seasonably cool this week, with our average high being about 64-65, our daily highs will hover in the upper 50′s to lower 60′s for the next several days. Right now, the weekend is also trending unsettled as we are watching an area of low pressure that could bring the chance for soaking rain once again over the weekend.

