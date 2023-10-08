Dozens of residents come out to celebrate ‘Taste of Italy’ festival

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield residents got a ‘Taste of Italy’ festival at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel School auditorium on Saturday.

It was a family and friends event that featured some delicious Italian dishes and pastries, as well as raffles, Italian music and so much more.

The celebration is a part of Italian Heritage Month.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.