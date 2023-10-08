Holyoke to hold ‘Stop the Violence’ walk on Sunday after fatal shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A deadly shooting in Holyoke Wednesday has the community calling for change.

“We need more policing whether they’re walking, whether they’re on bikes, we need to have them seen more throughout the community,” said Holyoke City Councilor Jenny Rivera.

That shooting injured an expecting mother and claimed her newborn baby’s life.

“This is crazy. Why her?” said Rivera.

Investigators say 3 men got into a fight when the shooting took place in the area of the 100 block of Sargeant Street. 2 of 3 of the suspects were arraigned on murder charges and are in custody.

“Years ago, right where that corner is there was a community police station. If that would have been there maybe this could have been prevented. It’s not fair to that mother who held that baby in her stomach for 8 months and now there’s no more baby due to the senseless act of violence on these 3 individuals,” said Rivera.

Holyoke City Councilor Jenny Rivera tells us, enough is enough. On Sunday a ‘Stop the Violence’ rally will be held with all welcome to attend.

“We’re planning on walking up Appleton all the way marching down Maple Street, past where it happened down Sargeant all the way down High Street, hoping we get hundreds of people,” said Rivera.

She adds, that the walk will be in honor of the baby who died.

“We’re trying to prevent all this violence from going on. That rally we are just going to go out there and let the people know, we are here you need to stop taking your business elsewhere, stop the violence,” said Rivera.

Tomorrow’s walk kicks off at 12:30 pm on High Street and all are welcome to attend.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.