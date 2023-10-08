Paradise City Arts Festival brings together over 200 artists from around the country

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Northampton, hundreds of art enthusiasts had a chance to check out some cool pieces at the Paradise City Art Festival.

“You’ll see things at Paradise City that you probably won’t see anywhere,” said Linda Post.

In a scenic backdrop, art fans from near and far gathered at the 29th annual Paradise City Arts Festival.

Western Mass News spoke with Linda Post, she’s the founding director of the event that brings local and national artists together.

“First of all, it’s all about the artist; and there are 220 of them here, coming from every part of the country,” explained Post. “We have a contingent definitely from here in the pioneer valley. There’s probably about 40 artists from western Massachusetts. But we have artists from California, New Mexico, from Florida, from North Carolina.”

One of those artists is Bay State native, Whitmore Boogaerts, he and his sculptures have been here from the very beginning and he’s not moving them any time soon.

“It’s the present, the past, and the future,” added Boogaerts. “I can’t tell you how many people I talk to that have bought five, six pieces; ‘we love our piece’ and they come and buy another one.”

Post told us her event not only spotlights talented artists, but gives a glimpse into their host city.

“We are so much about the art, the food, the music; that’s very much what Northampton is all about too, and so we personify the very best, we like to think, of Northampton,” expressed Post.

In addition to highlighting the city, the festival also showcased some rarities in the art world.

“There’s one woman here, who’s stuff I haven’t seen before,” noted Bonni Bynes, one of the visitors. “She knits, with tiny, tiny needles; making jewelry. So she makes these small knitted things with beads and jewelry, that’s absolutely phenomenal.”

If you or anyone would like to stop by the fair, you still have time to visit. The paint dries on this perfect picture, Monday at 4 p.m.

