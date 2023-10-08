Paradise City Arts Festival brings together over 200 artists from around the country

In Northampton, hundreds of art enthusiasts had a chance to check out some cool pieces at the...
In Northampton, hundreds of art enthusiasts had a chance to check out some cool pieces at the Paradise City Art Festival.(Western Mass News)
By Wesley Days and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In Northampton, hundreds of art enthusiasts had a chance to check out some cool pieces at the Paradise City Art Festival.

“You’ll see things at Paradise City that you probably won’t see anywhere,” said Linda Post.

In a scenic backdrop, art fans from near and far gathered at the 29th annual Paradise City Arts Festival.

Western Mass News spoke with Linda Post, she’s the founding director of the event that brings local and national artists together.

“First of all, it’s all about the artist; and there are 220 of them here, coming from every part of the country,” explained Post. “We have a contingent definitely from here in the pioneer valley. There’s probably about 40 artists from western Massachusetts. But we have artists from California, New Mexico, from Florida, from North Carolina.”

One of those artists is Bay State native, Whitmore Boogaerts, he and his sculptures have been here from the very beginning and he’s not moving them any time soon.

“It’s the present, the past, and the future,” added Boogaerts. “I can’t tell you how many people I talk to that have bought five, six pieces; ‘we love our piece’ and they come and buy another one.”

Post told us her event not only spotlights talented artists, but gives a glimpse into their host city.

“We are so much about the art, the food, the music; that’s very much what Northampton is all about too, and so we personify the very best, we like to think, of Northampton,” expressed Post.

In addition to highlighting the city, the festival also showcased some rarities in the art world.

“There’s one woman here, who’s stuff I haven’t seen before,” noted Bonni Bynes, one of the visitors. “She knits, with tiny, tiny needles; making jewelry. So she makes these small knitted things with beads and jewelry, that’s absolutely phenomenal.”

If you or anyone would like to stop by the fair, you still have time to visit. The paint dries on this perfect picture, Monday at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
An investigation is underway after a car collided with a motorcycle in Springfield Friday night.
1 hospitalized, after motorcycle collides with car on Parker Street in Springfield
Police in Chicopee seek help in identifying a child to reunite her with her parents.
Chicopee Police have reunited child with her parents after being lost
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
22 News reporter Sy Becker has passed away.
Longtime 22 News reporter Sy Becker has passed away

Latest News

Police in Enfield seek the public’s help in identifying three larceny suspects.
Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers in Enfield store
A photo of a fire truck.
1 hospitalized, after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
Bernardston crews responded to the area of Route 5 for an overturned car crash on Saturday night.
1 injured, following rollover crash near Route 5 in Bernardston
Dozens of residents come out for ‘Taste of Italy’ festival
Dozens of residents come out to celebrate ‘Taste of Italy’ festival
Food Truck Generic
7th annual Indian Orchard food truck festival held in Springfield