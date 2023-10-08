Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers in Enfield store

Police in Enfield seek the public’s help in identifying three larceny suspects.
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 8, 2023
ENFIELD, Conn. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Enfield seek the public’s help in identifying three larceny suspects.

According to the Enfield Police Department, the three suspects were involved in a larceny at a local retail establishment.

Two of the individuals were seen pushing baby carriages with children while also using the carriages to hide their theft.

If you or anyone has any information regarding the suspects, you are asked to contact the Enfield Police Department at 860-763-6400 ext. 1325 or dmontas@enfield.org.

