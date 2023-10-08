UMass Minutemen Marching Band to perform at 2023 Macy’s Thanksgiving parade

By Mike Agogliati and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The UMass Minutemen marching band is headed to New York later this fall.

During the football game Saturday afternoon, it was announced the band would be marching in the 2023 Macy’s Day Parade.

The band previously appeared in the 2013 parade.

Each year, the Macy’s parade band committee looks for bands with stage presence, and musical and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers nationwide.

The minuteman marching band was selected from more than 100 applicants as one of ten selected bands to march in the 98th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.

