1 injured, following rollover crash on Page Boulevard in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a car crash on Monday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a rollover vehicle crash on Page Boulevard.

Officials said one person involved in the incident was extricated from their car and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.