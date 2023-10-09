1 injured, following rollover crash on Page Boulevard in Springfield
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield crews responded to a car crash on Monday afternoon.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a rollover vehicle crash on Page Boulevard.
Officials said one person involved in the incident was extricated from their car and was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.