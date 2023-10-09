2 Springfield men arrested in Vermont on drug charges

ALBANS, VT (WGGB/WSHM) – Two Springfield men are facing charges in Vermont after a lengthy drug investigation.

Vermont State Police Det. Sgt. Dustin Robinson said that local and state authorities had been conducting a months-long investigation into cocaine distribution in the area of Franklin County, VT. He added that the investigation included several controlled purchases of cocaine base.

On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old Keeyo Jones and 31-year-old Shawnees Robinson, both of Springfield, without incident. Jones is facing five charges related to the sale of cocaine, while Shawnees Robinson is facing seven drug-related charges.

Jones and Shawnees Robinson were booked and held on $10,000 bail. Arraignments are scheduled for Monday afternoon in Franklin County Superior Court in St. Albans, VT.

