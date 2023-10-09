Cerrato’s Pastry Shop in West Springfield celebrates its 35th anniversary.

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cerrato’s Pastry Shop in West Springfield celebrating its 35th anniversary today.

The celebration was held from 4 to 6 p.m.

We stopped by and spoke with owners Rosa and Isabella Cerrato.

They tell us, they wouldn’t have been able to hit this milestone without support for the community.

“They’ve helped us since my husband passed away, they continue to come to us and we love them,” said Rosa Cerrato.

Cerrato’s is widely recognized as one of the best pastry shops in Western Mass.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.