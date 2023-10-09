Coopers Gifts celebrates their 50-year anniversary

Their ‘Cheers to 50 Years’ celebration kicked off Saturday and will wrap up on Monday.
By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Coopers Gifts celebrating their 50-year anniversary this weekend.

Their ‘Cheers to 50 Years’ celebration kicked off Saturday and will wrap up on Monday.

To celebrate the occasion, the Agawam gift shop is offering double loyalty reward points, free gifts with purchase, snacks, and champagne every afternoon.

We stopped by and spoke with owner Kate Gourde. She tells Western Mass News, that it’s an honor to see customers return year after year.

“I’ve watched customers have babies, watched those babies grow up and now they’re on their next generation, so there’s a lot of really good friends that have been made through this business,” said Gourde.

Just in time to coincide with their 50th-anniversary celebration, Cooper’s gifts round-up program reached 50 thousand dollars in donations in September.

Gourde says it’s important for the company to help organizations in our area.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
An investigation is underway after a car collided with a motorcycle in Springfield Friday night.
1 hospitalized, after motorcycle collides with car on Parker Street in Springfield
Police in Chicopee seek help in identifying a child to reunite her with her parents.
Chicopee Police have reunited child with her parents after being lost
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

The national grid has been alerted and is working on fixing the problem.
Branch and Burleigh Road in Wilbraham closed due to downed power lines
The celebration was held from 4 to 6 p.m.
Cerrato’s Pastry Shop in West Springfield celebrates its 35th anniversary.
The celebration was held from 4 to 6 p.m.
Cerrato’s Pastry Shop in West Springfield celebrates its 35th anniversary.
The event was held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
First Annual ‘Grizzly Rampage’ held at Roots Athletic Center
In Northampton, hundreds of art enthusiasts had a chance to check out some cool pieces at the...
Paradise City Arts Festival brings together over 200 artists from across the country