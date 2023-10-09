Coopers Gifts celebrates their 50-year anniversary

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Coopers Gifts celebrating their 50-year anniversary this weekend.

Their ‘Cheers to 50 Years’ celebration kicked off Saturday and will wrap up on Monday.

To celebrate the occasion, the Agawam gift shop is offering double loyalty reward points, free gifts with purchase, snacks, and champagne every afternoon.

We stopped by and spoke with owner Kate Gourde. She tells Western Mass News, that it’s an honor to see customers return year after year.

“I’ve watched customers have babies, watched those babies grow up and now they’re on their next generation, so there’s a lot of really good friends that have been made through this business,” said Gourde.

Just in time to coincide with their 50th-anniversary celebration, Cooper’s gifts round-up program reached 50 thousand dollars in donations in September.

Gourde says it’s important for the company to help organizations in our area.

