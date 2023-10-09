Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield

Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
By Samantha Galicki and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield overnight.

When our Western Mass News crews arrived just before 1 a.m. Monday, a truck could be seen being towed away and several police officers on-scene.

Only minor injuries were reported, but no one had to be taken to the hospital.

Officials said a traffic light was knocked down and one person fled the scene.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police in Enfield seek the public’s help in identifying three larceny suspects.
Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers at Enfield store
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
Police in Chicopee seek help in identifying a child to reunite her with her parents.
Chicopee Police have reunited child with her parents after being lost

Latest News

Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers at Enfield store
Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers at Enfield store
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
Emergency crews respond to car going off into the woods in South Deerfield
Emergency crews respond to car going off into the woods in South Deerfield
Branch and Burleigh Road in Wilbraham reopen following crash, downed power lines
Branch and Burleigh Road in Wilbraham reopen following crash, downed power lines