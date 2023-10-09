East Longmeadow woman teaching in Israel, military expert speak out on larger impact of the war

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with someone from East Longmeadow on Monday who is currently teaching English in Israel. She described what she has witnessed overseas since the attacks began on Saturday.

“It’s been a very emotional couple of days,” expressed Kayla Weiss. “It started with alerts on my phone. I’m actually in Haifa right now visiting family so my friends were all texting and they had to go to bomb shelters. Every time I get an update that the body count is up to that …your heart physically hurts to know this is happening so close to you to your own people.”

Kayla Weiss is from East Longmeadow, but calls Israel her homeland with several friends and family living across the country. She told Western Mass News she is currently teaching English to kids just outside Tel Aviv. She described the concerns going through her mind as war escalates in Israel.

“I’m worried for my friends that I know are serving in the north and south and literally are trying to cover every border that Israel has right now,” said Weiss.

In the United States, one local rabbi in Longmeadow told us this is not just a problem for Israel.

“As these terrorists are going into Israel and killing innocent people and going to homes and taking people as hostages they are saying death to Israel and following that they are saying death to America,” added rabbi Noah Kosofsky. “This is not only Israel problems, this is not only a Jewish problem. We’ve seen this with 9/11 and other times in history where it starts with Israel but then it ends up the entire world.”

We’re getting answers from a local military expert on how this war may impact America.

“It has called on the U.S. an ally to support Israel in this crisis which we in fact done,” noted Gary Lefort, a retired U.S. Military officer and retired A.I.C professor. “We moved a carrier battle group into the area.”

He also spoke about growing concerns for what’s to come in the future of this war.

“We also don’t know what Iran is doing behind the scenes,” said Lefort. “They’re really considered key players as far as not only Hamas goes but also Hezbollah as well. Syria might try to use this incident to take advantage of what’s currently happening.”

Gary Lefort told us it will be important to watch what happens in the next couple of days to see what Israel’s actions will be.

