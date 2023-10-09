First Annual ‘Grizzly Rampage’ held at Roots Athletic Center

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The first annual Grizzly Rampage was held at Roots Athletic Center.

The event was held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

High school wrestling teams from across the state were in attendance to compete.

We spoke with wrestling coach and event organizer Darby McLaughlin.

He tells us his future plans for the tournament.

“I’d like to see this become a tournament where teams from across the northeast maybe even beyond come here to compete make it a national competition and just continue to grow it,” said McLaughlin.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.