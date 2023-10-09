Hearing scheduled to discuss bill to reform Massachusetts gun laws

By Raegan Loughrey, Ryan Trowbridge and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - On Tuesday, Massachusetts House democrats will hold a public hearing at the State House to bring back a redrafted bill in an attempt to change Massachusetts gun laws.

State Representative Carlos Gonzalez told us that he expects to see a large turnout at Tuesday’s hearing and although many are still criticizing the proposed gun reform bill, he’s feeling positive and says he’s ready for a robust debate.

After months of reworking, a bill to reform gun laws in the commonwealth has officially been redrafted and House democrats are ready to bring it to a public hearing. Gonzalez said that when the bill was originally proposed back in July, there were concerns from the Massachusetts Senate about who could carry a weapon and in what location, which left House democrats no choice, but to go back to the drawing board.

I think there’s been some modifications due to the federal Supreme Court changes that were made and the states had to adhere to that,” Gonzalez added.

He added that a big part of this revised bill involves tracking and tracing weapons, along with making sure those who obtain these weapons have proper safety and firearm training and understanding where they are allowed to bring these weapons.

Particularly, we are trying to avoid major issues when it comes to public buildings. Weapons should not be carried in public and that some clarifications that are being made to the law to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Gonzalez explained.

Gonzalez added that since Massachusetts is such a strong proponent of gun safety, he believes these weapons are probably coming from other states and this bill would help to pinpoint where these illegal weapons originate. He said, in particular, being able to track and trace where guns are coming from is critical in their fight to get illegal weapons off the streets. As the chairman of Public Safety and Homeland Security in Massachusetts, Gonzalez is a huge proponent on getting this bill passed and he told Western Mass News he’s ready to testify on Tuesday.

We hope that there will be some dialogue about what legislation they want to see change within this bill or maybe support at all and then it will take a vote from the House side and also a vote from the Senate side and then there will be a conference committee that will hopefully address gun violence in a legal way, but also in a sustainable way,” Gonzalez noted.

