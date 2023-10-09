High school student donates 7,000 lbs. of produce from own garden

In less than two years, she has donated approximately $15,000 worth of produce to organizations in Iowa.
By Kyle Bales and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEATLAND, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) – A high school student in Iowa donated 7,000 pounds of produce from her own garden to various nonprofit organizations in the area.

In less than two years, she has donated about $15,000 worth of produce.

Junior Lauren Schroeder began her journey at a food drive during the COVID-19 pandemic when she noticed there wasn’t enough produce being given to community members.

In her sophomore year, Lauren’s family gave her a half-acre of land to start her own garden.

She was awarded a grant from the Future Farmers of America and was able to expand her garden to a full acre with a fence to protect crops from pests.

The garden includes over 20 types of produce including tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, squash, cauliflower, zucchini, broccoli, herbs and others.

“I want to impact community members,” Lauren said. “Many people help you out, but it makes more difference when you help other people out. That’s what makes me most happy.”

Lauren has spent over 1,000 hours working in the garden with help from her siblings and parents.

Her goal is to donate a total of 20,000 pounds of produce by the time she graduates high school in 2025.

Lauren plans to expand the garden and add organizations to her donation list through her first year of college.

Copyright 2023 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police in Enfield seek the public’s help in identifying three larceny suspects.
Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers at Enfield store
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
Police in Chicopee seek help in identifying a child to reunite her with her parents.
Chicopee Police have reunited child with her parents after being lost

Latest News

Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers at Enfield store
Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers at Enfield store
Emergency crews respond to car going off into the woods in South Deerfield
Emergency crews respond to car going off into the woods in South Deerfield
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
GRAPHIC WARNING: Israeli airstrikes hits Al-Shati refugee camp in Gaza. (Source: Obtained by CNN)
GRAPHIC: Israeli military bombs refugee camp in Gaza
The situation is fraught at the scene where music festival victims were shot. (Source: CNN)
Volunteers work to retrieve ID’s from festival goers' belongings near Gaza border