Holyoke host ‘Stop the Violence’ walk after fatal shooting leads to death of baby

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -“We want to advocate for the safety of the community, and stop all these senseless acts of crime,” said Jenny Rivera.

Holyoke City Councilor Jenny Rivera hit the city’s streets with other local leaders on Sunday afternoon for a violence prevention awareness march after gunfire erupted at the corner of Maple and Sargeant streets on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the shooting of a woman, 8 months pregnant, caught in the crossfire while riding a PVTA bus. Her baby was delivered but later died.

“It really hit me when I got the notification that she was shot and she was an innocent bystander, this wasn’t a targeted act. She was an innocent bystander on that bus and it claimed the life of her baby,” said Rivera.

Check out this surveillance camera video obtained by Western Mass News showing the moments that played out before the shooting happened. Investigators say 3 men got into a fight when those shots rang out.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Rivera and those participating in the march are calling for an increased police presence on city streets and asking the Holyoke community to step up and get involved to prevent more violent crimes from claiming innocent lives.

“No one should encounter this or have to go through so much pain. It’s not fair, this violence. If you’re out there and you’re committing the crime, we need to stop,” said Rivera.

