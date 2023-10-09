Holyoke host ‘Stop the Violence’ walk after fatal shooting leads to death of baby

“We want to advocate for the safety of the community, and stop all these senseless acts of...
“We want to advocate for the safety of the community, and stop all these senseless acts of crime,” said Jenny Rivera.(Western Mass News)
By Glenn Kittle, Photojournalist: Matt White and Ty Coney
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -“We want to advocate for the safety of the community, and stop all these senseless acts of crime,” said Jenny Rivera.

Holyoke City Councilor Jenny Rivera hit the city’s streets with other local leaders on Sunday afternoon for a violence prevention awareness march after gunfire erupted at the corner of Maple and Sargeant streets on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the shooting of a woman, 8 months pregnant, caught in the crossfire while riding a PVTA bus. Her baby was delivered but later died.

“It really hit me when I got the notification that she was shot and she was an innocent bystander, this wasn’t a targeted act. She was an innocent bystander on that bus and it claimed the life of her baby,” said Rivera.

Check out this surveillance camera video obtained by Western Mass News showing the moments that played out before the shooting happened. Investigators say 3 men got into a fight when those shots rang out.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Rivera and those participating in the march are calling for an increased police presence on city streets and asking the Holyoke community to step up and get involved to prevent more violent crimes from claiming innocent lives.

“No one should encounter this or have to go through so much pain. It’s not fair, this violence. If you’re out there and you’re committing the crime, we need to stop,” said Rivera.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
An investigation is underway after a car collided with a motorcycle in Springfield Friday night.
1 hospitalized, after motorcycle collides with car on Parker Street in Springfield
Police in Chicopee seek help in identifying a child to reunite her with her parents.
Chicopee Police have reunited child with her parents after being lost
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
Family: murder victim’s daughter, mother dies in Springfield crash
For five years, the widow has tried to get rid of the bed bugs from her home.
Exterminator says woman’s home was infested with tens of thousands of bed bugs

Latest News

In Northampton, hundreds of art enthusiasts had a chance to check out some cool pieces at the...
Paradise City Arts Festival brings together over 200 artists from across the country
Police in Enfield seek the public’s help in identifying three larceny suspects.
Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers at Enfield store
A photo of a fire truck.
1 hospitalized, after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
Bernardston crews responded to the area of Route 5 for an overturned car crash on Saturday night.
1 injured, following rollover crash near Route 5 in Bernardston