Holyoke shooting that injured woman, killed baby renews calls for Massachusetts gun reform

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A tragic shooting in Holyoke last week, that caught a pregnant woman in the crossfire and later claimed the life of her baby, has gotten the attention of state legislators and it’s leading to a renewed effort to reform Massachusetts gun laws.

“I think when you see crime or somebody dying as an innocent bystander, due to, you know, uncalled for the use of weapons in the middle of the day, in the street, for a really nonsense, we need to be tough on crime, but we also need to be making sure that these weapons are removed from streets and also hold people accountable that use them illegally,” said State Representative Carlos Gonzalez.

After a pregnant woman was shot in Holyoke last week while riding a PVTA bus in the middle of the day and her baby tragically dying, the fire has been reignited among Massachusetts House democrats to get a bill passed to reform gun laws in the commonwealth. Gonzalez, who is also chair of the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee, told Western Mass News that the solution goes beyond law-enforcement. He said it also comes down to providing resources to try and get to the core issue and finding out what’s leading to crime. He added that, if passed, this gun bill will create a database for local law enforcement to keep track of guns.

“The State Police will have a major role in making sure that we understand where these weapons are and who really has a weapon and if a weapon is removed from the street, how do we track and trace that weapon to make sure we know where these weapons are coming from,” Gonzalez added.

Although police departments currently have a say in who obtains a weapon in their city, this bill goes deeper.

All cities and towns will be held accountable for the number of weapons that are being allowed for individuals so when you obtain a weapon, our local chiefs, local commissioners will be the ones that will say yes or no for legal authorization of a weapon. In addition, would be accountable for knowing how many weapons individuals have,” Gonzalez explained.

In addition to this legislation, Gonzalez told Western Mass News that Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey is partnering with the city of Holyoke to take action following last week’s tragedy.

“They are putting their plan in place to see what type of funding they may need and then the state will hopefully try to respond to those needs as much as possible,” Gonzalez noted.

A public hearing is being held on the bill on Tuesday. A vote in the House could happen sometime this month. No word whether there are similar plans in the Senate.

