Israeli citizens with western Mass. ties speak on deadly attacks

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Israeli citizens, with western Massachusetts ties, are reacting to the deadly attacks in Israel.

“It’s very heartbreaking being here and seeing all of the photos and videos and images and people that we know living out there in great fear,” said University of Hartford student Tamar Zavdazky.

An emotional Zavdazky told Western Mass News that she is devastated by what has unfolded in her home country in Israel. Currently staying in Longmeadow and a student at the University of Hartford, she said she was shocked by what she saw: Hamas terrorists invading Israel by the air, land, and sea and causing carnage.

“Too scary to even put it in a Hollywood movie,” Zavdazky added. “I know a kid who died, a 19-year-old soldier. He’s still a kid. He died in the Gaza strip. He’s a grandson of my father’s friend. I have an ex-worker that was kidnapped.”

Hundreds of men, women, and children in Israel have either been killed, wounded, or captured by terrorists since Hamas began its assault Saturday morning. Ofek Livni, who spent several months in the Longmeadow area, is among the many Israeli civilians in the country right now. He spoke to Western Mass News from near Tel Aviv on Monday and said he knows two people who are missing from the Supernova music festival massacre site.

“I saw them at the party. We were dancing together for a few minutes, maybe a few hours, before everything started. Now, we don’t know where they are,” Livni said.

Since the attacks, Zavdazky told us she has received support from both Jews and non-Jews, but she said seeing pro-Palestine demonstrations is disturbing.

“I don’t think you can ever justify acts like that. Killing civilians in their homes, breaking inside, burning the house, so they will get out of the safe room, kidnapping kids, kidnapping elderly people,” Zavdazky explained.

After everything that has unfolded, Livni said he is hopeful the world will come together and peace will be present in the middle east.

“We need to coexist together,” Livni added. “and I can promise you, no one in Israel loves to go to war. We’d rather have a rave and see our families and stay alive and not get attacked.”

