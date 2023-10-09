Local McDonald’s owner using family values to connect with employees, Hispanic community

(WGGB/WSHM) - One local McDonald’s business owner is connecting with his community and celebrating his employees every day. After meeting George Gomez, one can almost immediately become a part of his “McFamily.”

“Everything is about family, you know, and really our employees are a ‘McFamily.’ They are really the center of everything we do. We are nothing without our employees,” Gomez explained

Gomez is a first-generation American, born to a Cuban father and a Greek mother in the United States. Now, he owns six different McDonald’s locations in western Massachusetts, which connects him with the Hispanic community in the area - customers and employees alike.

“The biggest way that we try to impact that is we always give back to communities, local schools, local sports teams,” Gomez said. “Also providing our employees opportunities to receive tuition assistance through our Choice Opportunity, a lot of big ways that we try to give back to the Hispanic community in which we do business because, ultimately, our staff, our teams, they are a reflection of the communities where we do business.”

Gomez works to uphold the values his father instilled in him as a kid, every day, including doing the right thing and focusing on the progress of his team. We saw it firsthand as he Western Mass News reporter Daniel Santiago how to put in an order, serve drinks, and get the fries ready for customers.

Gomez, who has been with McDonald’s since he was 14 years old, has worked in every role in the company. He started as a crew member in Holyoke, then climbed up the ladder as a shift manager, then department manager, and all the way to general manager. Now, as an owner, he is committed to helping his team achieve bigger dreams.

“We want to create more and more opportunities for our people to grow, to develop, and to really make the best out of their time with McDonald’s,” Gomez noted,

