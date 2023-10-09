Longmeadow rabbi reacts to violence in Israel

LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The impact of the violence in Israel is being felt overseas and in the Bay State.

“When this attack occurred, many people were just kidnapped, people were just out at the beach having fun, and they were taken away. Woman were separated from their friends. It was very traumatic,” said Rabbi Noah Kosofsky with Lubavitcher Yeshiva Academy.

Many in western Massachusetts have watched the horrifying moments playing out overseas in Israel for a third day as the nation has declared war following an unannounced attack by Hamas.

“The terrorists, especially, picked the day that was a holiday, when people’s guard was down. Unfortunately, the atrocities they are committing are really war crimes. The Israel is defending her country and the Israeli army is protecting her citizens and they are only striking places where the terrorists are shooting from,” Kosofsky added.

The Jewish community is standing united in the Bay State. Kosofsky told Western Mass News that some of his family members are living in Israel and are witnessing the events firsthand.

“I have an aunt who moved to Israel 50 years ago and her children, grandchildren are all living there and three of her grandchildren were called up for Army reserve. There are a number of people here, including two nephews of mine, that were called up and they are going to Israel now,” Kosofsky explained.

He said safety remains a top priority for the almost 100 students at the academy, but they are also recognizing the war unfolding.

“We had a rally this morning for the students to alleviate some of their fears and if we do nothing, then people start dwelling on the sadness and the fear element,” Kosofsky noted.

Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey also spoke out Monday following the attacks and expressed solidarity for Israel.

“When the Boston Marathon was bombed 10 years ago, the emergency teams had been trained by Israeli counterparts on how to respond to mass casualties. That training saved lives in Massachusetts,” Healey said. “We will be here for you as you have always been there for us.”

