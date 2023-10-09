National Grid set to host customer savings initiative event in Palmer

In preparation for the colder months, National Grid will be hosting a series of events to provide assistance through their customer savings initiative.
By Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In preparation for the colder months, National Grid will be hosting a series of events to provide assistance through their customer savings initiative including on Tuesday in Palmer.

The initiative connects customers with resources to help reduce energy usage and save money, better manage bills, and secure available energy assistance.

National Grid said overall monthly electric bills are expected to be 27 percent lower than a year ago, driven by lower winter electricity supply costs last winter heating season due in large part to a more stable global energy market.

Despite lower costs, residents are encouraged to stop by for individualized assistance from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palmer Public Library.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

