A Seasonable October Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Cool October temperatures will be the main weather story for western Mass and most of New England this week. Lots of 30s this morning with a few areas reporting light, scattered frost. This afternoon we saw more clouds build in which capped our highs in the lower to middle 60s.

A spot shower is possible early this evening, then breezes relax, and clouds gradually decrease. We should have mostly clear skies for several hours tonight, allowing temperatures to get chilly. Clouds move back in by the pre-dawn hours with temperatures bottoming out in the upper 30s for most with a few mid-30s north if clouds can hold off long enough.

Tuesday will feature more cool temperatures with highs in the lower 60s for the valley and a few upper 50s in the hills. More clouds than sun are expected as another upper level disturbance moves across our area, which may also put down a shower or two.

Our weather this week is being driven by an upper-level low pressure system lingering to our north. This low will keep daily temperatures on the cool side and may occasionally bring a spot shower or two. However, our weather for Wednesday to Friday is looking mainly dry with morning sun and more clouds by the afternoon. Breezes remain light daily, and temperatures remain near normal.

Our next storm system looks to arrive, naturally, by the weekend. A cross country storm system will move to the eastern US by Saturday and low pressure looks to swing just south of New England off the coast. This storm may bring rain by Saturday, but possibly not until the evening. Rain would continue Sunday with breezy, raw conditions based on today’s info-but timing can change this far out, so check in throughout the week for updates!

