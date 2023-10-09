South Hadley will offer drive-thru vaccine clinic

Town of South Hadley is ready to help as we're getting ready for cold and flu season.
By Samantha O'Connor and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re beginning to feel a but of that autumn chill in the air, meaning it’s time to get your body ready for cold and flu season and the town of South Hadley is ready to help.

The town is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on October 10 at Beers and Story on Newton Street.

They’re offering vaccines for the flu, COVID, RSV, Prevnar 20 and Herpes Zoster.

It’ll run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the afternoon.

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to call the South Hadley Health Department at (413) 538-5013.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning said because the body is wearing brown gloves, it makes the...
‘Body’ with brown gloves hanging from a noose in Halloween display causes controversy
A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for...
Mother says her daughter is facing unreasonable backlash at school for dancing at a party
Police in Enfield seek the public’s help in identifying three larceny suspects.
Police search for suspects stealing merchandise with strollers at Enfield store
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
1 hospitalized after car strikes a tree on St. James Avenue in Springfield
Police in Chicopee seek help in identifying a child to reunite her with her parents.
Chicopee Police have reunited child with her parents after being lost

Latest News

Temperatures stay close to normal this week with rounds of clouds and a few shower chances.
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Springfield crews responded to a car crash on Monday afternoon.
1 injured, following rollover crash on Page Boulevard in Springfield
Emergency crews in Springfield responded to a car fire on Monday afternoon.
Springfield crews respond to blazing car on Newbury Street
File photo showing the side of a National Grid utility truck
National Grid set to host customer savings initiative event in Palmer