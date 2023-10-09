South Hadley will offer drive-thru vaccine clinic

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re beginning to feel a but of that autumn chill in the air, meaning it’s time to get your body ready for cold and flu season and the town of South Hadley is ready to help.

The town is hosting a drive-thru vaccine clinic on October 10 at Beers and Story on Newton Street.

They’re offering vaccines for the flu, COVID, RSV, Prevnar 20 and Herpes Zoster.

It’ll run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the afternoon.

If you have any questions, you’re encouraged to call the South Hadley Health Department at (413) 538-5013.

