Springfield crews respond to blazing car on Newbury Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Springfield responded to a car fire on Monday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a blazing car on Newbury Street.

Officials said the fire did extend to a nearby garage, but they were able to extinguish the fire.

No families were displaced.

