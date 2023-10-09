Springfield crews respond to blazing car on Newbury Street
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews in Springfield responded to a car fire on Monday afternoon.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, firefighters were on scene for reports of a blazing car on Newbury Street.
Officials said the fire did extend to a nearby garage, but they were able to extinguish the fire.
No families were displaced.
