Study: People who suffer from colds could have lingering ‘long cold’ symptoms

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We know about “long COVID,” but now a study shows “long cold” could also be a thing.

U.K researchers looked at 10,000 people’s surveys and found much like long COVID, when symptoms persist after an infection has cleared, other respiratory infections may continue to affect people who believe they’re on the other side of it.

Researchers still can’t say how long a “long cold” could last in comparison with long COVID.

But the study said new findings could motivate further work into the understanding, diagnosis and treatment of syndromes after an infection.

