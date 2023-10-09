Town by Town: STCC joins Food Bank of Western Mass. as agency, miracle league playground opening

By Addie Patterson and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WGGB/WSHM) - Town by town is taking you to Springfield and Holyoke.

Springfield Technical Community College has become the first college in the state to join the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts as a member agency.

Starting this month, STCC is now a part of the region’s food assistance network.

The school also was the first college in Massachusetts to join the Stop & Shop school food pantry program, which provides donations to support the college’s food pantry, known as the ram mini mart.

School officials said this partnership is a great help to the students facing food insecurity.

Lastly, a grand opening ceremony was held on Monday for the miracle league playground in Holyoke.

The event took place at 11:30 a.m.

Guests had the opportunity to tour the playground for the very first time.

The playground is located on the corner of Allyn and Waldo Streets.

